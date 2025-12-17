Steven Spielberg has always had a knack for turning our deepest childhood fears and wonders into box office gold. His new trailer for Disclosure Day has done exactly that, and social media has exploded as expected.

The clip is short, scary and relentless, including images of ordinary people flickering and bending, a news anchor losing her voice mid-broadcast, a man insisting 'it belongs to seven billion people', and a cardinal sitting like a small, silent witness.

Then, just hours after the trailer released, a viral tweet declared 'DISCLOSURE DAY! THE TRUTH' had thousands of views and many replies, and a familiar hum of conspiratorial theories rose, as if the film itself had been mistaken for evidence. But is Spielberg really going beyond a cinematic story or showing us a hidden reality?

Why Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' is Causing Conspiracy

Aliens will always be something humans wonder about, and it seems, for some parts of the internet, the trailer did more than tease a movie. It read like a roll call of old and new UFO tales, and people were quick to put together patterns, if one can call them that.

One very recycled idea is the classic disclosure movement claim that governments have secret proof of extraterrestrial life and are hiding it from the public, and that a moment of mass revelation or 'disclosure' is coming soon. So, the trailer's slogan about a truth belonging to seven billion people fits that myth perfectly.

🚨 DISCLOSURE DAY! THE TRUTH



Spielberg releases the dramatic haunting trailer for his new movie



7 billion people have a right to know



Images we see of people we think we know change in front of our eyes



Animals, birds, perhaps even our own pets may know the secret or even… pic.twitter.com/f2u1R9TJos — Moneypenny (@nic_moneypenny) December 16, 2025

But the plot thickens as other theories depend on the reverse-engineered technology theory, the idea that alien craft have been caught and repurposed, and that Hollywood is being used to soften people up for the possibility of an engineered moment of 'disclosure'. Moreover, posts by conspiracy blogs and some fringe Reddit threads imply that the trailer could be a soft launch, a cultural priming exercise so that people are mentally prepared for the real deal.

Comment

by u/mobpiecedunchaindan from discussion

in boxoffice

Furthermore, animal behaviour has long been a fertile area for imaginative theorising about alien life, so the prominence of birds and other animals, such as deer, in the trailer led to theories that non-human animals might already be in the know about the phenomenon, or even be agents of it.

Comment

by u/ChiefLeef22 from discussion

in movies

A small but loud group on social sites says that animals might act as a kind of hive mind or be connected to whatever intelligence the film hints at. So, this idea dovetails with an older, almost mythic story that human senses and mainstream science are blind to subtler networks of intelligence already threaded through the natural world.

Finally, there are the cultural reflexes, such as ancient aliens, shadowy cabals and the ever-trending worry that popular culture is a secret message for something other than entertainment. So, when a director of Spielberg's fame returns to extraterrestrial themes, the old anxieties seem to come roaring back.

Comment

by u/mobpiecedunchaindan from discussion

in boxoffice

Fact Check: What the Trailer Actually Shows

Reality, as usual, is far more mundane, it seems. Disclosure Day is a feature film directed by Spielberg and written by David Koepp. The trailer is a work of fiction, obviously designed to provoke and intrigue that familiar alien itch in our brains. The project has a star-studded cast including Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor and Colin Firth, and it is currently scheduled for release on 12 June 2026. Nothing in the trailer constitutes proof or revelation about the real world.

The line about 'seven billion people' and the montage of altered faces or even the animals are classic cinematic devices used in many sci-fi and horror films before, too. They give the impression of a global-scale secret, but that is storytelling basics, not documentary evidence.

It is also essential to separate the film from recent nonfiction work. November's The Age of Disclosure documentary and a long history of UFO reporting have created a cultural moment in which audiences are inclined to take any new, strange clip as confirmation bias. So yes, the trailer is successful because it borrows the language of real-world anxieties, but it is not a secret documentary.