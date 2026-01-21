ServiceNow signs a multi-year agreement with OpenAI to integrate the latter's AI models into its business software. As part of the agreement, OpenAI models will run over 80 billion workflows in ServiceNow annually, and support AI voice technology encompassing native voice tech as well as direct speech-to-speech.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the agreement with OpenAI involves a revenue commitment from ServiceNow. OpenAI CEO Brad Lightcap said, 'ServiceNow is helping enterprises bring agentic AI into workflows that are secure, scalable, and designed to deliver measurable outcomes.'

He went on to say, 'With OpenAI frontier models and multimodal capabilities in ServiceNow, enterprises across every industry will benefit from intelligence that handles work end to end in even the most complex environments.'

AI: From Experiment to Deployment

This deal between two AI tech giants signifies how businesses have integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into their core software.

In OpenAI's formal announcement of the deal, it explains how ServiceNow aims to help organisations 'spot issues early, route work to the right people, manage approvals, and resolve challenges quickly' to keep businesses operating. Its AI platform will be integrating GPT-5.2 and other OpenAI models into workflows to determine next steps.

ServiceNow's president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer, Amit Zavery, said as ServiceNow takes the lead in AI-powered workflows, the two companies are 'building the future of AI experiences: deploying AI that takes end-to-end action in complex enterprise environments—not sandboxes.'

He continued, 'As companies shift experimenting with AI to deploying it at scale, they need the power of multiple AI leaders working together, to deliver faster, better outcomes. Bringing together our engineering teams and our respective technologies will drive faster value for customers and more intuitive ways of working with AI.'

With OpenAI models integrated into ServiceNow workflows, firms can expect enhanced AI assistance with clear, actionable answers, AI-powered summarisation and content generation for timely issue resolution, developer and admin tools to speed up business processes, and intelligent search and discovery that pull up accurate and reliable information.

To the team members, having these AI-run enterprise workflows running on GPT-5.2 that act on requests 'feels like chatting with a smart coworker.' OpenAI will be extended to Walmart⁠, Accenture, BNY, Morgan Stanley, PayPal⁠, Intuit, Target, Thermo Fisher⁠, BBVA, and many more enterprises.

ServiceNow & OpenAI

ServiceNow entered the AI race in 2023 when it introduced generative AI capabilities for the Now Platform. The following year, ServiceNow partnered with NVIDIA to accelerate Agentic AI adoption, driving enterprise transformation in generative AI's landscape. Last year, ServiceNow launched AI Agent Orchestrator and AI Agent Studio, and several other agentic AI innovations.

In December, ServiceNow made headlines when its CEO, Bill McDermott, announced a $7.7 billion (£5.7 billion) deal with cyber exposure management and security company Armis in a bid to expand security in IT, OT, and medical devices.

Launched in 2015, OpenAI had one mission: to let all of humanity benefit from artificial intelligence. GPT-4's milestone came in 2023, when the world adopted the AI model and attracted investors, allowing OpenAI to scale it globally. The rest, as they say, is history for OpenAI, as it continues to grow globally as a leader in AI innovation.