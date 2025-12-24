ServiceNow is set to acquire Armis in a $7.75 billion (£5.74 billion) cash deal. On Tuesday, 23 December 2025, the software company announced the acquisition deal where their official website states, 'Together, ServiceNow and Armis will create a unified, end-to-end security exposure and operations stack that can see, decide, and act across the entire technology footprint'.

The terms of the deal include integrating Armis's technology into ServiceNow's AI platform. Armis is described by ServiceNow as 'a leader in cyber exposure management and cyber-physical security, manages cyber risk across the full attack surface in IT, operational technology (OT), medical devices, and other environments for companies, governments, and critical infrastructure worldwide'.

Cybersecurity x AI Workforce

ServiceNow's acquisition of Armis aims to broaden its security workflow and strengthen its cybersecurity in devices. ServiceNow and Armis will deliver a unified security platform with 'real-time asset discovery, threat intelligence, and risk prioritization with automated remediation and response workflows'.

In a CNBC report, ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott said, 'This is about making a strategic move to accelerate growth, and we see the opportunity for our customers'.

He continues, 'In this AI world, especially with the agents, you're going to need to protect these enterprises [because] every intrusion is a multimillion-dollar problem'. The report also states that ServiceNow is expecting to seal the deal over next year's second half.

Frontlining Cyber Risk

Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer at ServiceNow, described in the press release how the company envisions its future with Armis, saying, 'In the agentic AI era, intelligent trust and governance that span any cloud, any asset, any AI system, and any device are non-negotiable if companies want to scale AI for the long-term'.

Zavery also pointed out their vision of delivering a cybersecurity shield for end-to-end protection against cyber risks, built into their AI platform.

ServiceNow added the acquisition is expected to 'more than triple ServiceNow's market opportunity for security and risk solutions and accelerate the company's roadmap to autonomous proactive cybersecurity'.

Meanwhile, Armis co-founder and CEO Yevgeny Dibrov, highlighted the potential vulnerabilities AI exposes most organisations to. 'We built Armis to protect the most critical environments and give both public and private sector organizations the real-time intelligence they need to stay ahead – so they can see their entire environment clearly, understand risk in context, and take action before an incident occurs', he explained in the press release.

The ServiceNow and Armis acquisition deal consolidates cybersecurity risks in organisations in line with the digital transformation pressures they are faced with. Where traditional boundaries no longer apply in the largely AI-dominated businesses and organisations, keeping up with security needs is non-negotiable.

ServiceNow and Armis Future

Where a single security breach can compromise personal, financial, and corporate data, ServiceNow and Armis are hoping to maintain the balance with proactive defence.

As the leading cyber exposure management and security company, Armis provides security for Fortune 100, 200, and 500 companies, including governments, state and local entities. ServiceNow, the 'AI control tower for business reinvention', plays a huge role in bridging analysis and implementation throughout the organisation. More than 75 billion workflows run on ServiceNow's platform every year.

The acquisition deal, set to take effect next year, is subject to adjustments, and will be funded in a combination of cash and debt.