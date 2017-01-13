AJ Styles has revealed why the WWE fans do not "boo" despite him being a heel. The Phenomenal One has said that he sometimes feels that he is not doing his job as fans just do not want to accept him as the bad guy.

When asked what he and the WWE have done to turn around his good guy image as perceived by fans, the WWE champion said it was his job to get better at what he does.

"Sometimes I feel like if I'm not getting people to boo me, then I'm not doing my job right. So that's on me. I need to be better about being the bad guy. And sometimes they just refuse," he said in during an interview with Al.com. (Via Wrestling Inc)

"These fans just refuse to accept me as the bad guy. That has a lot to do with how much time I spent outside the WWE and coming here and doing so well, they respect that, I guess you could say. But it's up to me to make sure that these fans find a way to boo me."

Styles also pointed out that John Cena's promo on the recent episode of SmackDown Live, where the latter showed his dark side, will ultimately help him come out as the bad guy.

Styles also revealed the Roman Reigns is the one wrestler with whom he had great fights that set the tone on how the former would be presented to the WWE universe in the past year.

Styles made his debut at the WWE Royal Rumble in January 2016 and he has not looked back since then. He has been the WWE champion after he won the title on Backlash in September the same year.