It is set to be a war of the comic worlds as Marvel and DC prepare to lock horns at the box office in 2018. Warner Bros has announced it has planned to postpone the release of upcoming superhero film Aquaman from 5 October 2018 to 21 December 2018.

The date also happens to be reserved for Marvel's new Spiderman film being directed by Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey, which means both these superheroes will be competing for holiday audiences. The date was also booked for an untitled Fox film from James Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment, which might have been Avatar 2.

Cameron, however, confirmed that the highly anticipated film will not release any time next year.

While the release of the standalone film is a while off, fans of the fish-whisperer can catch him in the upcoming Justice League movie, which releases on 17 November.

While the hero may not have been the coolest in the DC Universe, Jason Momoa brings an impressive presence to the character of Aquaman.

Amber Heard plays Mera, his royal love interest; Willem Dafoe takes on the role of his adviser, scientist Dr Vulko; and Patrick Wilson plays villain and Aquaman's half-brother Orm.