Ashley Graham is very confident about her body and the plus size model reiterated it once again during V magazine's psychedelic photoshoot.

Ditching her bra, the body activist posed topless for the photoshoot that was enveloped in a myriad of hues. In one of the snaps, she is seen cupping her breasts with her hands to cover her modesty. The Nebraska native covered her hair with a satin cloth and was sporting a long earring on her left ear while looking straight into the camera.

In the next snap, Graham, 30, holds a designer bag close to her chest and oozes plenty of sex appeal for the camera. Another snap shows her flaunting her side profile while caressing her long locks that partly covers her face.

Graham mixed things up by changing the long earring for a looped earring and a few studs. In the final snap, she flaunts a designer chain purse while posing for the camera.

"@vmagazine #V111 (on newsstands now)," she wrote alongside the pictures she shared on Instagram, adding, "Photographed by @benhassett. Styled by @annatrevalyan. Beauty by @erinparsonsmakeup."

Posing topless is actually empowering, Graham told the magazine and added, "Individuality means feeling comfortable enough to be your authentic self. I hope we continue having progressive conversations about inclusion and equality, and that the next generations see themselves represented more diversely in the media!"

The snaps have sent her fans into a meltdown, with many calling Graham their inspiration.

A fan said, "You're my inspiration. I'd love to have a chance at modeling and be half the woman you are", while another added, "Watching you on antm right meow! You are my fav, so pretty and inspiring!"

"This is Insane @theashleygraham love!!! ❤️," an admirer wrote, while someone else added, "Breathtaking."