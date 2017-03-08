None of Floyd Mayweather Jr's 49 professional bouts took place in the UK, but he looks like he's making up for lost time during his promoting career. The retired boxer, who is locked in talks to face UFC superstar Conor McGregor, is currently mentoring a number of fighters out of the Mayweather Promotions stable and is braced to bring them across the Atlantic to enhance their global profile.

Among them is current IBF super-featherweight champion Gervonta Davis, who will make the first defence of his title against Rochdale's Liam Walsh on 20 May in what is Mayweather's first genuine foray to British shores. The 40-year-old is targeting another three shows in the UK before the end of the year and one of them could be headlined by Badou Jack, the US-based Swede who has recently moved up to light-heavyweight.

Mayweather has already name-checked Jack as a possible contender for a British-based bout and his opponent could be the reigning WBA light heavyweight champion, Nathan Cleverly. The Welshman has wasted little time greeting Jack – who drew with James DeGale in January – to the division and his intentions appear to centre around a future clash with the 33-year-old.

Cleverly wrote on Twitter: "Welcome to the light heavyweight division" and subsequently pinned the message to the top of his profile page. Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has since confirmed the Caerphilly-born boxer is keen on a meeting with the Mayweather charge.

With the boxing schedule jam-packed over the next three months, Cleverly and Jack would realistically be looking at a summer fight in the UK at the earliest. The Briton has not fought since beating Jurgen Brahmer to become a two-time light-heavyweight world champion last October.

Following the draw with DeGale in New York – during which Mayweather was accused of influencing the judge's scoring of the bout – he confirmed his fighter would move up a division; setting him on collision course with Cleverly. Fights with unified champion Andre Ward and WBC holder Adonis Stevenson would be considered too risky at this stage in Jack's career, leaving Cleverly as the obvious opponent. And if Mayweather keeps his promise then Jack's debut at the 178lbs class will be in Britain.

"We will bring more boxing to the UK, we will bring the most exciting fights that we can possibly bring to the sport of boxing, to the UK," he said. "You guys are hardcore fans and I, as well as my staff and my company, appreciate the support. You guys have done a remarkable job the last 10 years.

"You guys are now a force in boxing. You guys should not be overlooked. One thing that we want to do is build our brand, build our company and help young fighters grow and accomplish what they're trying to accomplish in boxing. I look forward to doing hopefully thee more shows this year in the UK."