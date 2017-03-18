Reality TV star Marty McKenna has had his Barclays Bank account closed following a foulmouthed rant at the bank on Twitter.

Chloe Ferry's ex-boyfriend let his true feelings to be known money when he could not withdraw money from an ATM with his new bank card.

The Geordie Shore personality tweeted: "@BarclaysUKHelp u are a f**king divy and the little mug who works in the branch in number needs f**king digged!"

The 21-year-old continued: "@BarclaysUKHelp not letting me access my own money that I work for the f**king idiots send me out a new card ya wronguns."

The customer help team responded: "We don't believe you should ever speak to anyone in an abusive way; whether it's your bank, neighbour or your ex on the beach."

To which he hit back with "Oooo sly digs… At least I can have an ex on the beach ya desk sitter #virgin."

A Barclays spokesperson told MailOnline: "Our staff are here to help customers but we don't tolerate abuse or aggressive behaviour towards them."

Geordie Shore takes place in Newcastle upon Tyne, and was first broadcast on 24 May 2011.

McKenna starred in the third series of Ex on the Beach in August 2015 as the ex of Jemma Lucy. He was involved with his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Goodhart, before leaving the show due to dehydration.

Following his role in Ex on The Beach, he joined the 12th series of Geordie Shore and has remained a cast member since.