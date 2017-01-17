With DC lining up big blockbusters in the coming years — Wonder Woman, Justice League, The Batman — it is only natural that superhero movie fans wait eagerly to know every development in the studio. The constant bombarding of Batman questions, however, appear to have irked one actor – Ben Affleck.

The 44-year-old actor couldn't help rolling his eyes when he was recently asked about his solo Batman movie, which will have him shouldering both directorial and acting responsibilities.

"Oh my god, it's such a pain in the ass," Affleck told Entertainment Tonight about the constant queries. "It's like every time I mention Batman, it gets this huge clickbait."

Although the Oscar winner has been promoting his latest movie Live By Night these days, the actor rued the fact that he ends up being asked about his solo Batman movie.

"When I was doing this movie, it took me two years to get it together, but nobody ever asked me, 'Where's "Live By Night?"' You know? They ask me 'Batman, Batman, Batman,'" the DC star quipped.

Despite complaining about the constant Batman questions, Affleck ultimately ended up dishing some more details about the solo film and if his words are any indication it's going to be a "great" watch.

"Batman's coming along; it's going to be great. We're going to make something really special. We're going to take the time to make it right. We're going to do it good", he said.

DC fans will next see Affleck donning the Dark Knight's cape in the star-studded Justice League. While he will return in the role of the vigilante, Affleck will be joined by other major DCEU superheroes like Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Superman (Henry Cavill), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

In Justice League, Bruce Wayne can do with all the superhero help he can get as the vigilantes team up against a newly awakened threat.

The movie hits theatres on 17 November 2017.