It seems like Brad Pitt is finally ready to socialise following his divorce drama with ex wife Angelina Jolie. The Allied actor made an appearance at a Malibu rock event on 14 January and surprised friends as he happily posed for pictures.

Pitt was joined by rock stars Sting and Chris Cornell at the fourth annual charity ROCK4EB! event at a Benefit in Malibu, California.

The gala was aimed at raising awareness about epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a life-threatening skin disease. This was second time Pitt was seen at a public event following his surprise appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes ceremony.

According to reports, the Oscar-winning producer appeared to be in great spirits at the event as he went around shaking hands and sharing a light moment with other guests. The 53-year-old was dressed casually in a black overcoat, which showed off his fit physique.

"He was in a great mood. He hung out with his peeps," a source told E! News, sharing details about Pitt's recent outing.

Joining Pitt at the Zach Galifianakis-hosted event were A-listers such as Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Heidi Klum, Kaley Cuoco, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Cindy Crawford, Courteney Cox, Scott Foley and David Spade.

Pitt hasn't been spotted in the public much since his split from Jolie in September 2016. Prior to the Malibu appearance, Pitt took to the Golden Globes stage on 8 January to present the film Moonlight – that went on to win an award in the best drama category.

Following the award ceremony, the former couple announced that they wanted to keep their divorce details private along with maintaining the privacy of their six children.