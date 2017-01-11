Bella Thorne has said that she received "death threats" after she found herself in a bizarre love triangle with Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth.

The Disney star received hate messages on social media after she was photographed kissing Puth while fans assumed she was with Posey. Thorne split from Posey in November.

Thorne was further flooded with negative comments following Puth also lashing out at her after hearing that she had never split from Posey.

"I can't believe what I'm reading," Puth had said on Twitter. "No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it."

Thorne said she was upset by the messages she received as fans assumed she had cheated on Posey.

"I went through a breakup and that was kind of tough. You know, fans, if you're just seen with somebody, they think you're immediately, you gotta be in a relationship with them, which is not true," the 19-year-old actress told People.

"I hang out all the time with different people that I'm not dating, that I'm just friends with. I hang out with a lot of guys because I'm a total tomboy, so a lot of my friends end up being guys because a lot of girls are like kind of too girly for me sometimes."

Thorne said she "was getting death threats for a hot minute because they thought I had cheated on my ex, which is a total lie."

Thorne also said that social media is full of people who "think they know what they're talking about".

"They think they know your life and they get their friends to trash you. And they get all these people to hate on you and call you whatever names in the book. It's kind of like one person says it and then everybody jumps on it."