Borussia Dortmund will travel to London for their Champions League group stage clash against Tottenham Hotspur with up to nine players to miss out on the trip.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have been drawn alongside the Bundesliga giants and defending champions Real Madrid in Group H along with Cypriot champions APOEL.

Spurs must end their Wembley hoodoo if they are to stand a real chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the competition, having won just one of their Champions League group stage matches at the home of English football last season, losing to Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen before drawing with Gent after dropping into the Europa League.

Tottenham are still to win at their temporary home ground this season but a victory over Dortmund would go some way in easing concern over the club's home form.

The German club will arrive in the capital with a litany of injury concerns that worsened over the weekend. Club captain Marcel Schmelzer was stretchered off in what was his first appearance of the season in Saturday's [9 September] goalless draw against Freiburg, with scans confirming the defender has ruptured ankle ligaments that will sideline him for six weeks. Marc Bartra was another to limp off during that match with a groin injury that leaves him a doubt for Wednesday's clash.

Former Chelsea forward Andre Schurrle is another whose participation is in doubt having missed Dortmund's opening three Bundesliga matches with a muscular injury. Erik Durm meanwhile is struggling with a hip problem while Sebastian Rode is still to return to training after his recent knock.

Raphael Guerreiro is not expected to return until October or November having undergone foot surgery in July to address a problem he picked up during Portugal's Confederations Cup campaign. Marco Reus is another long-term absentee and is not expected to return until 2018 after undergoing a knee operation during the summer.

Midfielder Julian Weigl meanwhile is edging his way back to full fitness after suffering a broken ankle in May. The 22-year-old starlet marked his return with a run-out for Dortmund's Under-23 side on Saturday, but after such a lengthy layoff, Wednesday's clash with Spurs will surely come too soon for him.

Jadon Sancho, the prodigious English talent who left Manchester City to join Dortmund this summer, also featured in that Under-23 match over the weekend but will have no role to play against Spurs, who he was heavily linked with joining, after being omitted from his new club's Champions League squad.