Brad Pitt is reportedly "anxious" to reunite with his six children who arrived in Los Angeles on 18 March after a week-long trip to Cambodia and London along with their mother Angelina Jolie. The Allied star is said to be "relieved" as it was "difficult" for him to be apart from his children.

According to HollywoodLife, the vacation that the children took with the First They Killed My Father star was the longest Pitt has been apart from them, following his split from his former wife.

"Brad misses his kids dearly and is relieved they are finally coming home; they're back after a wild international tour and vacation." a source told the celebrity gossip website.

"This is the longest Brad has been apart from his children since his split with Angelina, and every day away from his kids has been difficult. Brad is excited, anxious and can't wait to see all the kids again."

Taking the children for a trip abroad without Pitt was reportedly difficult for the 41-year-old actress. A second source revealed that Jolie was "struggling with overwhelming sadness" over taking her first trip with the children without her former husband.

While in London, Jolie indulged her four children – Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara and Knox – with lavish gifts. The mother of six children appeared to be happy during their book-shopping spree.

"She bought about 30 books. Mostly coloring books, a Harry Potter book, plus some book markers and Easter-themed project books," an onlooker told People magazine.

The onlooker also revealed as to how "polite" Knox was at the store.

"She was lovely. Her kids are so polite. Her lad came over and thanked me for letting him have the book he wanted for a school project. Called me 'sir'. Nice people."

The Original Sin star filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016.