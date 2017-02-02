Claims of Brad Pitt seeking treatment for alleged drug use have been rubbished as reports now suggest that the Allied star never needed to do so.

The Enquirer (Radar Online) had quoted a source as saying that "Brad's benefitted from the principles and rules that come with dedicated sobriety, and he's found a way to celebrate it, too". The report of Pitt seeking treatment came after the publication said that it had photos of the actor coming out of a nearby hotel's backdoor, carrying a bouquet of balloons from a "Sexy Sober Sunday".

However, a source close to the 53-year-old star slammed the investigation that claimed Pitt had spent "$15,000 [£11,842] on a five-night sober retreat" at the Casa Del Mar resort, in Santa Monica, California.

"Brad did not go to rehab," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "Cannot for the life of me understand what they mean by 'bombshell' investigation," the source added.

Meanwhile, speaking about Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie, the source said that Pitt's legal team was not aware of the actress's alleged demand of $100,000 per month in child support for their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

"[Brad's team] is strictly following the privacy agreement between the two of them," the source said and added, "[they] have never spoken about the kids and won't be starting now."

Previously, In Touch magazine had also stated that the 41-year-old actress was seeking the same amount as child support.

"This will pay for all of the kids' expenses as well as set up a trust fund for each child," a source was quoted by the magazine, who added that the couple would be pooling in $250,000 in their children's trust, which will be capped at $5m a year.

"Angie wants the divorce finalized within the next 90 days, including custody and property settlements," the source reportedly said. "But with everything she's asking for, it's unlikely that will happen. She's making ridiculous financial demands."

Pitt and Jolie got married in August 2014 after meeting on the sets of their 2005 film Mr & Mrs Smith and split in September 2016.