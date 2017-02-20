In a candid interview, Angelina Jolie opened up about her much-publicised split from Brad Pitt and the difficult time that her family has been going through. The actress appeared emotional as she fought back tears while talking about the contentious divorce and the custody battle that took place over the last few months.

"I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and... and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it," the 41-year-old star told BBC World News in an interview that aired on Sunday.

Jolie, who is in Cambodia (her 15-year-old son Maddox's home country) for the premiere of her new documentary First They Killed My Father, has been busy promoting the memoir-based film.

As she made her first major public appearance since the divorce filing, the mother-of-six was joined by the Jolie-Pitt children and the entire family put up a united front.

"Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family, we've all being through a difficult time," the actress-cum-humanitarian said when asked how she has been dealing with the divorce.

"My focus is my children, our children... and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."

Brangelina, Hollywood's favourite couple broke many a heart when they announced the news of their split in September after 12 years of togetherness. While the actress admitted that it has been a "difficult few months" amid the ongoing legal issues, she said that she has been taking each day as it comes.

"Right now, I'm going through a moment when just everybody's in my room," she joked. "Two dogs, two hamsters and two children at the moment. It's wonderful. But, usually, I just wake up trying to figure out who's going to get [the] dog out, who's going to start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth."

The estranged couple's brood of six will be either approaching or in their teens in the next five year's time. And Jolie can't help but wonder how it will be like living with a house full of growing children.

"In five years' time I would like to be traveling around the world visiting my children, hoping that they're just happy and doing really interesting things, and I imagine in many different parts of the world, and I'll be supporting them," the Maleficent actress admitted.

She continued, "Everything I do I hope is that I represent something, and I represent the right things to my children, and give them the right sense of what they're capable of, and the world as it should be seen."

"Not through the prism of Hollywood or through a certain kind of life, but really take them into the world, where they have a really good sense and become rounded people."

Jolie and Pitt are parents to Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.