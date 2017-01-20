Britney Spears and her Slumber Party co-star Sam Asghari surely make a sight for the sore eyes, but the pop star's friends and family are worried that she has been moving too fast with her new love.

The 35-year-old songstress sparked dating rumours in November 2016 when she was spotted with the hunky model on a dinner date, but within months their budding romance has been hit by controversies.

"Britney has been thrown off-balance by Sam, the hot new guy in her life," a source told Hollywood Life, "Her friends and family have been trying to warn her that she is moving too fast."

Earlier this month, the Oops I Did It Again hitmaker seemingly confirmed her relationship when she posted a photo of Asghari on Twitter declaring her "mad love" for him. According to reports, the new pair has been spending much time together and even welcomed the New Year together.

A source told the gossip website, "Those close to Britney are warning her that Sam may not be the best match for a star of her caliber. They are urging Britney to slow down with Sam, even though Britney is way into him and friends fear she trusts him maybe way more than she should."

Spears' romance with Asghari was recently under the spotlight when Bad Girls Club alum Morgan Osman shared a not-so-subtle photo of her kissing the pop star's boyfriend. Although the 27-year-old quickly deleted the cheeky snap, she did add fuel to the cheating rumours.

Morgan later on made more claims about her alleged relationship with Asghari as she warned the Toxic songstress about her new beau. "I have video and images of our real relationship," she said while speaking to The Dirty adding, "Britney, he is using you."

The pop singer has two sons - Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10 – from her previous marriage to backup dancer Kevin Federline.