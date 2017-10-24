Dwayne Johnson's WrestleMania days may be behind him, but that has not stopped his fans from continuing to discuss his career in the ring. Most recently, a person on Twitter brought up the topic of the former WWE star's most famous tagline, "Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?"

"Why did no one ever question WHY the Rock was cooking?" Jay Walker questioned on his social media account. "His wrestling persona was not a chef. This keeps me up at night."

The question seems a valid one considering there was no part of The Rock's act that included food of any kind. So who better to answer the query than the man behind the famous line himself. Johnson, who regularly interacts with his online followers, replied to Walker and finally put an end to any debate over what The Rock was cooking.

"Actually, my wrestling persona, Rock's back story is that he's an Executive Chef who specialises in moist Croquembouche (google it)," the Fast & Furious actor explained.

Thanks to our Master Chef binge-watching sessions, we know that Croquembouche is a French dessert made up of choux pastry balls piled into a cone and wrapped in threads of caramel or sugar.

That being clarified, we know that when asked if you can smell what The Rock is cooking, the correct answer is probably vanilla, caramel and pastry.

Johnson's reply to Walker was just one of many such instances where the muscled actor connected with his fans. And they love him for it, to the point where he was even given his own day.

The Mayor of Vancouver, Gregor Robertson, recently declared 19 October as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson day. The Moana star had spent a lot of time in the Canadian city of late while filming his latest project Skyscraper.