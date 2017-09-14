Oscar Del La Hoya believes the winner of Saturday night's (16 September) middleweight title fight can be considered the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will take on middleweight champion Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin in a boxing fight that is highly considered one of the biggest match-ups in the sport's history.

With both fighters boasting a combined 86 wins and just the single loss from Canelo, it is also a contest featuring two of the best pound-for-pound boxers today.

Golovkin's head trainer Abel Sanchez recently claimed that the winner of the fight has a strong argument as the best fighter in the sport.

Del La Hoya, who is promoting the event as well as promoting Canelo, agrees with Sanchez, stating that the winner will be considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, ahead of the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko, Andre Ward and Terrence Crawford.

"This event needs no hype whatsoever," Del La Hoya said in the final press conference, as quoted on BoxingScene. "This is a fight that is a can't miss, that's the bottom line."

"This is for supremacy, this is to see (not only) who is the best middleweight in the division but who the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet is.

"It's really hard to remember when we've witnessed this type of match-up, it's been years. You have to go back to the Marvelous Marvin Hagler days, you have to go back to Thomas Hearns - and we're still talking about that fight, that's exactly what this event is all about.

"I want my kids, and your kids, to talk about Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin 20 years from now. That's the type of fight we have on our hands, a special fight."

With the fight announced in May, the boxing world is just two days away from the contest and Canelo, in particular, is done with all the media work and ready to compete.

"I don't want to talk a lot, I'm prepared," the Mexican added. "I know what it's going to be, it's going to be a tough fight. And that's what I'm ready for. I just want you to enjoy it like I'm going to enjoy it."