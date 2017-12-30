Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to leave Real Madrid next summer and has reportedly asked the club to make it possible by setting a realistic price that will encourage interest suitors to make a move to acquire his services.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain remain keen to sign the Portuguese forward, who was linked with a move away in the summer after being accused of tax fraud. He is currently fighting a case that alleges that he has £13m in unpaid taxes.

Ronaldo is contracted to the Spanish capital club until the summer of 2021 and the release clause in his contract is a symbolic €1bn (£887m). However, according to the Daily Record, the World Player of the Year is hoping that the club set a more realistic €100m (£88.7m) price tag which will enable interested suitors to make a move.

The report claims that the 32-year-old forward's representatives have informed United and PSG that Ronaldo is keen for a move and will fight to ensure that his wish of leaving Spanish football is fulfilled. The reason for the move is said to be unfulfilled promises by the Real president Florentino Perez.

The duo's relationship is said to be at an all-time low with the player refusing to even speak to the president. The Daily Record claims that the main reason for this fallout is due to Perez not withholding his promise to improve Ronaldo's financial agreement with the club following their successes last season.

Ronaldo helped Real to a La Liga, Champions League and Wold Club championship treble while also picking up back-to-back World Player of the Year awards, but his basic wage still remains lesser than his main rivals Lionel Messi and Neymar. The Portugal international's wage is said to be around £365,000-a-week, which is dwarfed by Messi's and Neymar current deals with Barcelona and PSG respectively.

PSG and United are certain to be interested in signing Ronaldo, who still remains one of the top performers in European football. The Real forward won the league and Champions League double last season and also captained Portugal to the Euro 2016 title. He began this season slower compared to the last couple of campaigns, but has scored 16 goals in 22 appearances thus far.