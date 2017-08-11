Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has issued an apology to the club chairman Daniel Levy, manager Mauricio Pochettino, his teammates at White Hart Lane and Spurs fans after he questioned the club's transfer policy.

The north London club are the only club in England's top four divisions who are yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window. They have also allowed right-back Kyle Walker to join Manchester City for a fee excess of £50m ($64.9m).

Rose criticised Tottenham's lack of transfer activity and suggested that he wanted to leave his current employers in order to win trophies and medals before the end of his career. This saw him attract interest from Spurs' league rivals, Manchester United and Chelsea.

The left-back, who is sidelined with an injury, admitted that he would not force a transfer but admitted that he would consider a move if there was a serious offer before the end of the transfer window.

Rose, in his apology via his agency Base Soccer, did not comment on his future as he went on to wish good luck to Tottenham for their first league match of the season against Newcastle United.

"Having had time to consider my actions, I acknowledge now that the timing and manner of what I said was ill-judged," the statement read.

"My words were not meant to offend and for that I would like to apologies to the chairman, manager, my team mates and the fans. I'd also like to wish the lads good luck ahead of Sunday's game against Newcastle."

Meanwhile, Tottenham have made it clear that they will not allow Rose leave the club in the summer transfer window, despite renewed interest from Jose Mourinho's side in signing the full-back.