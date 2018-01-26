MISSPAPâš¡ï¸ A post shared by â€¢ Ruby Mae â€¢ (@rubymae3223) on Jan 25, 2018 at 12:52pm PST

Ruby Mae has wowed followers yet again with another jaw-dropping snap from her latest fashion shoot.

The 22-year-old model, who is signed to Boss Model Management in Manchester, stuns in her latest snap shared to her 38,500 followers for e-commerce site Miss Pap.

Ubuiquitous Ruby, who is one of the most sought-after models in the industry and is regularly seen in the likes of In The Style, Pretty Little Thing and now The Couture Club, shows off her model prowess in a nude crop top and high-waisted camo pants for a 90s vibe.

Her toned, washboard stomach is on full display as she puts one hand on hip and lets her flowing raven locks fall around her shoulders, boasting her trademark glamorous makeup look of smoky eyes and neutral lips.

Captioning the shot: "MISSPAP⚡️," her fans were quick to praise her sultry look.

One person wrote: "Stunning ❤️," while another said: "Insane ."

A third added: "Still one of my favorites."

The 5'9" star has been dating Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli for nearly two years, with one of the latest reports about the football star claiming Gareth Bale is urging Real Madrid to sign him this summer, according to Spanish media outlet Don Balon.

The couple are very private about their romance, especially since their fame has risen, and Ruby rarely posts couple snaps of them onto Instagram. She surprised her followers over the Christmas period however by sharing one of them looking happier than ever at a festive dinner.

A follower commented: ''Good match inside and outside the pitch,'' as another said: ''Best couple in the world ❤️You both are so perfect, can get over it You need to get married Hope you both had a great day xx."