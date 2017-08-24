She might be the gorgeous girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur hero Dele Alli, but Ruby Mae is an independent working woman in her own right and has a busy schedule as an e-commerce model.

The 22-year-old beauty, who is fast becoming popular for her exotic looks and affiliation with the football star, posted some teasing snaps onto her Instagram Stories of some sexy outfits, presumably for one of the sites she works for such as Miss Pap or Pretty Little Thing.

Ruby, who has been donning jet black tresses for several months, showed off her honey highlights in the new fashion shots along with a good dose of underboob in one snap as she rocked a cheeky halterneck black crop top paired with high-waisted black flared trousers.

The flattering outfit showed off her model physique to the max as it bared her tiny waist and curves, while another picture saw her wear a cute suede orange mini dress paired with a tied up black shirt for a festival vibe.

Ruby – who has been dating the England midfielder for over a year – has been making waves as an online model for the likes of Miss Pap, In The Style and Pretty Little Thing in recent months, with her striking looks setting her apart. She has previously modelled for the likes of Dolce and Gabbana and several lingerie brands.

She and Dele have been spotted on holiday several times, including Ibiza, along with a string of dinner dates.

Proving that her relationship with the 21-year-old footballer is still going strong, Ruby shared a snap of herself in a yellow swimsuit on Dele's lap on a yacht earlier in July.

The pair continue to keep their budding romance under wraps as they become more and more famous in their careers, however, with the pair rarely being photographed in public together.