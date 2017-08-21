Ruby Mae is showing us why Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli is head over heels for her, personality aside, with her latest smouldering Instagram snap.

The 22-year-old model stunned her 27K followers with her latest social media snap, featuring herself posing with an equally gorgeous pal for what looked like a night on the tiles.

Sharing the picture on Sunday night (21 August), Ruby wowed in a plunging black and white striped dress, which displayed off her cleavage thanks to a deep neckline.

She completed the slick look with her raven hair worn in a straight style, paired with an immaculate make-up look of brown smoky eyes and nude lipstick.

The snap was met with many adoring comments from her growing fan base, with one person writing: "Gorgeous ruby ❤️" as another put: "Looking good!"

A third added: "Holy Shit".

Ruby – who has been dating the England midfielder for over a year – has been making waves as an online model for the likes of Miss Pap, In The Style and Pretty Little Thing in recent months, with her striking looks setting her apart.

She often posts pictures from her work on Instagram, with her most recent for Pretty Little Thing showing that she can rock sporty clothes just as well as dresses and heels, in a back-to-front baseball cap, T-shirt and striped trousers with white sneakers.

Ruby – who never features in Dele's social media pictures – was first pictured with the football player in April 2016, holding hands and grinning from ear to ear on a date in London.

The loved-up couple have also been spotted on holiday several times, including Ibiza, along with a string of dinner dates.

Proving that her relationship with the 21-year-old footballer is still going strong, Ruby shared a snap of herself in a yellow swimsuit on Dele's lap on a yacht earlier in July.