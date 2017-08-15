She has been dating Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli for the best part of a year of while making waves as a model with her striking looks and incredible figure, so what is there to know about the gorgeous Ruby Mae?

The 22-year-old rising British star is signed to Manchester's Boss Models Management and has been featured in a number of lingerie campaigns. Last summer, she posed in a series of colourful patterned lingerie for the fashion brand Pour Moi which showcased her lean yet curvy physique.

She is 5'9 in height and a size eight, with a cup size of 32C and a 25-inch waist. Her long dark hair and dark features make her a doppelganger for Emily Ratajkowski.

When she isn't showing off her enviable curves in a lace suspenders she models for fashion houses like Dolce and Gabbana. She is also an ambassador for Adidas.

She is now a regular face on high street e-commerce sites including Pretty Little Thing and In The Style – brands particularly loved by reality stars and British celebrities.

She boasts 27K followers on Instagram and growing and judging by her profile, she has been a very busy bee with modelling work over the past few months, with one of her latest campaigns being for beauty brand Tatti Lashes.

When she does get some downtime, Ruby likes to travel with Dele and friends, relax on luxury super yachts and hit the beach in sunny climes.

She has also got a soft spot for dogs, and owns a black miniature poodle named Dougie, who she often calls "my boy".

Relationship with Dele Alli

Ruby was first pictured with national English football player Dele in April 2016 holding hands and grinning from ear to ear on a date in London.

The loved up couple have also been spotted on holiday several times, including Ibiza, along with a string of London dinner dates.

Proving that her relationship with the 21-year-old footballer is still going strong, Ruby shared a snap of herself in a yellow swimsuit on Dele's lap on a yacht earlier in July.

Ruby shared more pictures with Dele on her social media accounts earlier on in the relationship, but the couple have become increasingly private since Dele's star has risen, with the footballer never posting romantic snaps with his girlfriend.