Actress Demi Moore is sporting a new kind of Hollywood smile. The Striptease star reveals she has lost her two front teeth due to stress, which she describes as one of the "biggest killers" in America.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on 13 June, Moore, 54, shared a selfie in which one of her front teeth is missing. After Fallon described her toothless smile as "the most insane thing I've ever seen", Moore went on to explain what caused her incisors to fall out.

The actress said: "I sheared off my front teeth. I'd love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think it's something that's important to share because ... it's literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front teeth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in."

Although only one of her teeth is missing in the selfie, Moore said that both are now gone but has since had them repaired.

She continued: "I literally just like knocked it out. It's almost like it fell out and my warranty was up. Thank god for modern dentistry. All of you who go out and practice modern dentistry – thank God! "

Giving her a boost of confidence, Moore's three children whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis – Rumer, 28, Scout, 25, and Tallulah, 23 – are proud of their mother's new smile. The Ghost actress added: "My children love seeing me without my teeth because they think it makes me look more vulnerable and more human."

Demi Moore lost two front teeth because of "stress": https://t.co/boeiQe1LZo pic.twitter.com/E4qStUQJ4i — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 13, 2017

Moore has been open about her dentistry problems in the past. In 2010, the movie star told Ellen DeGeneres that she knocked her teeth out after clenching too hard.

Moore has certainly been under stress in recent months after being slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit. The parents of Edenilson Steven Valle, 21, are suing the actress after their son drowned in a pool at Moore's Beverly Hills home in July 2015. The incident took place at a party thrown by Moore's caretaker but the actress was not home at the time.

Watch Demi Moore's interview with Jimmy Fallon: