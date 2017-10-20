Solange Knowles is the latest celebrity to subtly raise her voice against magazines for editing/retouching original photos. In her latest Instagram post, she appeared slamming the Evening Standard Magazine for cropping her hairdo.

On 19 October, the magazine shared its cover page featuring Beyonce's baby sister sporting an intricate braid style along with a one-shoulder white top and over-sized white pearl earrings.

"Her brilliant third album was both a critical and commercial success, but Solange is as focused on art as she is on music. @saintrecords talks about the influence of her mother, retaining control and where she's going next," the British publication captioned the image.

Hours later, the 31-yer-old singer shared the same image to flaunt her hair sculpture in all its glory that was erased from the magazine's cover page. Without using any harsh words, Solange subtly dissed ES with a simple abbreviation "DTMH," which, many assume, stands for Don't Touch My Hair, from her hit number from 2016.

Interestingly, the singer talks about braiding and its significance in her life and other black women. " It is an act of beauty, an act of convenience and an act of tradition — it is 'its own art form, she told the magazine and highlighted how her mother Tina Knowles' salon played an important role in her life while growing up.

"I got to experience women arriving in one state of mind and leaving in a completely transformed way. It wasn't just about the hair. It was about the sisterhood and the storytelling. Being a young girl who was really active in dance, theatre and on the swim team, the salon was a kind of safe haven," she added.

Her post with the original hairdo has attracted much attention from her fans who have praised her for calling out the magazine. "I love her authenticity," one of her over three million followers commended the singer. "Love your style... Gets better every year," added another.