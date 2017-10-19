Faryal Makhdoom is throwing herself into work following her marriage breakdown to British boxer Amir Khan, Instagramming sponsored fashion and beauty posts and launching her new collection for her eponymous cosmetics line.

But the 26-year-old model – who is now juggling life as a single working mother to Lamaisah – shared an outdoor picture of herself donning a comfortable beige tracksuit and Toms trainers with what appears to be her wedding ring.

Completing the casual look with poker straight hair and her trademark full yet flawless make-up, Makhdoom captioned the shot: "I'm too busy working on my own grass to notice if yours is greener".

She continued: "My current hair oil for long thick hair is @annesoils (day&night oil) shop yours on www.annebeauty.ltd.uk," she added.

Fans of the star – who is pregnant with her second child with estranged husband Khan – concluded that the snap was a throwback, but Makhdoom is yet to confirm this.

One eagle-eyed fan commented: "Yeah this is an old pic her hair is black right now. Inshallah you have a smooth pregnancy @faryalmakhdoom! Stay blessed happy and healthy! Sending positive vibes your way beautiful! MA ✌".

Another added: "Old is GOLD stay smiling chick ♡".

While someone else noticed: "U stil have ur wedding ring on".

Makhdoom has endured a tumultuous year what with her split from 30-year-old Khan in August after four years of marriage. The pair married in 2013 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City, but their short marriage has been plagued with family feuds, headline-grabbing scandals and ultimately their break-up.

The model-turned-entrepreneur recently opened up about the heartbreak she has dealt with on Instagram, writing to her 812K followers: "To be a good mother while my heart was breaking was one of the hardest roles I've ever had to play."