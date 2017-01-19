Donald Trump has lashed out at Tom Ford for refusing to dress the incoming First Lady Melania. The president-elect says his wife never asked for the designer in the first place.

"[She] never asked Tom Ford, doesn't like Tom Ford, doesn't like his designs," Trump said in an interview on Fox & Friends on 18 January. "I'm not a fan of Tom Ford, never have been."

He added that Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn "just called me and he said he thought it was so terrible what Tom Ford said, that he threw his clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel".

Wynn was allegedly referring to comments made by Ford over the past couple of months regarding designing for Melania. "I was asked to dress her quite a few years ago and I declined. She's not necessarily my image," the Hillary supporter said while on The View in November of last year, adding that his clothes are "too expensive" for a first lady to wear.

Earlier this month he went on to explain to Elle magazine that the first lady needed to wear more affordable clothes. "Whoever is the president, or the first lady, should be wearing clothes at a price point that are accessible to most Americans, and wearing clothes made in America," Ford said while being interviewed on the Golden Globes red carpet.

"My clothes are made in Italy, they're very, very expensive. I don't think most women or men in our country can relate to that, and I think the first lady or the president should represent all people."