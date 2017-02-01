Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are relationship goals as she adorably wished her wife "Happy Birthday". The comedienne took to Instagram to declare her love for the Scandal actress on her special day as she turned 44 on 31 January.

"Happy birthday, @PortiadeRossi. You're de best wife in de world," the 58-year-old talk show host captioned an image from the sets of The Ellen Show where she and the Australian are exchanging a loving look at each other while holding their hands.

"So cute, love you Ellen just putting it out there you are such an inspiration to me and my family," one fan commented on the adorable post which DeGeneres shared with her 39 million followers. "That's what love looks like," another follower commented in admiration.

The couple, who guard their privacy closely, got married in 2008 at their home in Beverly Hills, California. They were recently hit by pregnancy rumours.

Last week, In Touch Weekly, reported that the TV personality and her actress wife are planning to start a family. "After years of saying no to motherhood, Ellen is starting a family with the woman she loves. Though they've been down this family-talk road many times, it really looks like they're finally serious about having a baby. She realized she was being selfish by telling Portia 'no' to a baby," an alleged source told the magazine.

However, debunking website Gossip Cop dismissed the rumours as "nonsense and untrue."

The couple appeared much in love during their People's Choice Award red carpet appearance. "It's such an accident because she normally doesn't look beautiful like that," the multiple Day Time Emmy-winning comedienne gushed over the beauty of her beloved wife.