Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has revealed why he wears a fitness tracker during sex. The former England cricket captain has said that he has the device on him to motivate him to keep fit.

The 39-year-old has said that he has been wearing the gadget as he is trying to burn 4,000 calories a day while monitoring his daily workout. He added that he has been pushing himself to "try a bit harder" wearing the gadget, which was a Christmas gift from former Manchester United footballer Robbie Savage.

But his wife Rachael, 37, is not impressed with her husband's antics, which has spilled over to the bedroom that she finds off putting. The couple has been married for the past 12 years and shares three children - Holly, Corey and Rocky.

"This is the weirdest and most wrong out of everything you do," Rachael said on Channel 4 show Married To A Celebrity: The Survival Guide, according to The Sun.

"Robbie Savage bought him a Fitbit for Christmas but there's certain intimate moments in the bedroom, you should take your Fitbit off."

The mother of three has said that seeing her husband with the fitness tracker on during sex is "really not nice".

"Things are happening and then your husband's wrist is flashing telling him his heartbeat and how hard he's working. It's really wrong."

"It's putting me off though. It's like you're seeing it as another training session rather than anything else," she said and added, "It's really not nice."

Flintoff said, "I just want to get my steps in! When I get excited my legs start going, the steps go on."

He added, "But if I try a bit harder, I can get to 4,000 calories."