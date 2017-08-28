Nicole Kidman, who has been flaunting her curves in recent days, will give women half her age a run for their money with her new sizzling snaps.

The jaw-dropping images shared on social media are from Stellar magazine's latest cover shoot.

One of the photos shows the Big Little Lies star - who is married to country music singer Keith Urban - staring at the camera and posing in the swimming pool while covering her breasts with her hands.

"And it's here! All that glitters is gold in this week's special all-Australian birthday issue with our very own exclusive with Nicole Kidman. Thank you for your support over the past year, everyone! ," the magazine wrote alongside the snap shared on the photo-and video sharing application.

Another snap shows the 50-year-old posing in the swimming pool and caressing her soaked blonde hair with her hands.

"I'm very happy to be 50. That's what happens when you get to this age," the caption reads.

The stunning images have set pulses racing, with people on social media complimenting The Beguiled actress for having a "stunning" body.

"WOW what a GODDESS," a fan commented.

Another added, "What a stunning woman ✨."

Earlier, the magazine posted an image of the actress from the phootshoot to tease fans with its latest issue. Drenched from head-to-toe, Kidman is seen pulling up her corset while emerging from the swimming pool.

"Sneak peek of this weekend's cover star, Nicole Kidman!" the magazine wrote in the caption.

Kidman previously flaunted her age-defying figure for Love Magazine's cover in July. She is seen in a red swimsuit, which she paired with a black cowboy hat and blue denim jacket.

"She looks so damn good, like better than ever," a fan said.

Another commented, "Yessssss! Thank you for this. She gets better and better with age."