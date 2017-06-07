Ariana Grande's commitment towards helping victims of the Manchester terror attacks continues unabated. The 23-year-old singer is officially releasing her emotional version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow as a charity single with proceeds going to victims of the atrocity.

Closing the One Love Manchester concert on 4 June, the pop star brought the audience of 50,000 to tears with her stunning version of the Judy Garland classic from The Wizard Of Oz. Somewhere Over The Rainbow now appears on a number of streaming services, including Spotify, after fans requested to buy her version immediately after the performance.

The iconic ballad was originally released in 1939 and was composed by Harold Arlen, with lyrics written by E Y Harburg. Spotify are also streaming the One Love Manchester playlist featuring songs from performers like Miley Cyrus, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber and the Black Eyed Peas, while also sharing a link for donations to British Red Cross Society.

Although he was heavily criticised for snubbing the charity concert, Noel Gallagher is donating all royalties from sales of Oasis' track Don't Look Back In Anger to victims of the Manchester attack. A source told iNews: "I happen to know that he has been donating all profits from sales of the song since the bombing to the We Love Manchester campaign."

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performed the iconic track at the gig, which was held at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, before being joined by Noel's brother Liam Gallagher to collaborate on other Oasis songs. Don't Look Back In Anger has become the unofficial anthem in the wake of the terror attack, with fans uniting to sing the track at vigils.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people on 22 May when he detonated a bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena at the end of Grande's Dangerous Woman tour show. Since the attack, the One Last Time singer has met with survivors of the attack in hospital.

Watch Ariana Grande perform Somewhere Over The Rainbow: