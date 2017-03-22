The leak of nude images stolen from a slew of female celebrities, actors and musicians looks set to continue after a new batch was uploaded to the web appearing to include US cosplayer Jessica Nigri, Walking Dead actor Lauren Cohan and British model Lacey Banghard.

On 15 March, the leaks, now dubbed "The Fappening 2.0", started to appear on a number of gossip and little-known pornography websites. Initially, victims included Emma Watson, star of the recently-released Beauty and the Beast remake, and actor Amanda Seyfried.

In the past week, however, the full list of victims has swelled to include professional wresting stars, pop singers, musicians and comedians.

This first round of leaks was blamed on weak security of Apple iCloud accounts, used to store images and documents. There has been multiple arrests, with one 36-year-old called Ryan Collins being jailed for 18 months last year after being found guilty of hacking charges.

Who is behind the Fappening hacks?

The source of the leaks remains unclear, however, some speculate that – like the 2014 "Fappening" – it could be a result of online hacking.

Those included in the leaks have each responded in different ways. Some have claimed they will take legal action against the websites hosting the images, while some have ignored the publications completely. Others have taken to Twitter to deny the leak altogether.

"I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage," said pop singer Demi Lovato on Twitter this week (21 March), in response to media reports in the tabloid press that she was included in a fresh batch of nude photographs.

"As they say, don't believe everything you see on the internet. There's people out there with a lot of time on their hands & a big imagination," wrote professional WWE wrestler Summer Rae, real name Danielle Moinet, on Twitter earlier this after her photos did leak.

A spokesperson for Emma Watson, one of most high-profile celebrities impacted so far, admitted images had been stolen but denied they were explicit. "They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further," the statement read.

Both Amanda Seyfried and Rose McGowan responded with a more aggressive stance. Seyfried's legal team sent a letter to one of the websites hosting the content of her in an "intimate moment" and demanded them be taken down, saying they had been "wrongfully obtained".

Rose McGowan, on Twitter, addresses the so-called hackers head-on. The Charmed actor reported the incident to the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and wrote on Twitter to her 651,000 followers: "Hey little hacker boys, Mama is coming and she hits hard."

The leaks show no sign of slowing and the full scope (and the culprit) remains unknown at the time of writing. It comes three years after the initial "Fappening" which saw 100-plus public figures impacted by explicit leaks – including Jennifer Lawrence, Kelly Brook and Kate Upton.