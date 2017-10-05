Chontel Duncan kicked off a controversy after she flaunted her figure while working out throughout her second pregnancy. The Australian fitness model was accused of putting her unborn child in danger by pushing herself too hard at the gym.

Duncan has shared an image of herself one week after she gave birth to her second child. She has apparently shared the snap to shut down haters who body-shamed her and lashed out at her about her fitness regime while she was pregnant.

The photo shows Duncan posing in front of a large mirror and flaunting her six-pack abs in just her underwear.

Alongside the snap she shared on Instagram she wrote that she wants haters to "see beyond your negativity and find the kindness within" and not jump to conclusions as "everyone is unique and different in their own special way".

"There is no 'one' journey or one way, this is my 'normal'", she wrote.

"No one is forced to follow my account/s, I openly share my life for all who appreciate it, that includes the highs and the lows. I am only one person, so therefore I cannot possible relate to everyone's experience."

Speaking about her pregnancy, Duncan said she enjoyed it and is grateful she "grew a full term 8 pound baby" delivered via C-section on 20 September.

As Duncan likes to stay in shape, she also revealed her fitness routine for the coming weeks.

"In a weeks time I start my very own 8 week transformation program @hiit_australia for the first few weeks it will be all about the nutrition plan. When I am given the all clear I will incorporate light walking and eventually be able to go back to training. I plan to keep you all up to date as I find my new routine as a mummy of 2 beautiful blessings."

Duncan's post-baby body has sent her followers into meltdown.

"You look amazing," a fan gushed, while another fan added, 'You look fabulous. Congratulations much love ❤️"