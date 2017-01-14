If rumours are to be believed, supermodel Bella Hadid hasn't taken The Weeknd and Selena Gomez's blossoming relationship well. The younger Hadid sister reportedly unfollowed the songstress on Instagram as gossip websites reported a new PDA-filled romance in the making.

As it turns out, during this tumultuous phase, 20-year-old Bella has been leaning on her elder sister Gigi for comfort and the 21-year-old in turn has been playing peacemaker to a great extent.

"[Bella's] been talking and texting with all her sisters but especially Gigi," a source told Hollywood Life adding, "Bella has been leaning on her whole family. They've all rallied around her."

Things seem to have escalated for the Victoria's Secret Model after her ex-boyfriend was spotted kissing 24-year-old Gomez outside the Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

Multiple reports claimed that the new pair flaunted PDA following their romantic dinner date at a local hotspot in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday (10 January).

As Bella seemingly reacted by unfollowing Gomez on social media, the model's parents have been making efforts to cheer their daughter as well. "Her mom and dad have both been amazing too, they're always so supportive," claimed the source.

Recently, Bella's father Mohamed Hadid shared an adorable selfie with his daughter along with a sweet message amid The Weeknd drama. He wrote, "Daddy's little Girl. I love you to the moon and back one thousand and one times. @bellahadid you are the star that lights up the moon. You are the smile that wake up to every morning."

Next in turn was Bella's model mother Yolanda Hadid, who went on and posted a throwback photo of her daughters and son Anwar Hadid. "Your siblings are worth a thousand friends," read the inspiring post shared by the former star of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

"Everyone is boosting her up, telling her not to take this personally. The love and support from her family and friends definitely helps but it's going to take time to get over this," an alleged insider said shedding light on the emotional phase that Bella is going through.