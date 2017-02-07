In December 2016, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie was set to front a Harley Quinn spin-off entitled Gotham City Sirens and directed by David Ayer. Now, fans online have begun speculating that The Girl On The Train actor Haley Bennett could star alongside the Aussie as the DC Extended Universe's new Catwoman. All thanks to some feline-based Instagram posts...

It all started six days ago, when the 29-year-old shared an image of the comic book version of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman. With no caption to add context, it didn't take long for her followers to come up with a theory that she might have been cast in the leather-clad role.

Just a few hours later, she debuted her new pixie-cut hairstyle on the social media account too, and considering that Kyle has short dark hair in many editions of the source material, the rumour mill then went into overdrive.

Since then, she's dropped other clues such as a photograph of some sushi alongside the caption "Meow" and an image of her in an all black outfit. But while it all seems to Bennett being the big screen's next Catwoman, it's worth mentioning that it's unlikely she'd be able to drop such obvious hints about a high-profile project like this without some sort of official casting announcement being made first.

Additionally, it could just be that Bennett is keen on the idea of portrayed the iconic sometime supervillain/sometime superhero and is simply putting it out into the world. A similar thing happened with Tyrese and Green Lantern back in 2015.

Inspired by the recent DC Comics series of the same name, the movie will likely see Harley team up with fellow female character Poison Ivy, as the trio face off against numerous criminals and corrupt officials in Gotham. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tomb Raider's Geneva Robertson-Dworet is currently adapting the comic book written by Paul Dini and Guillem March, working from a rough draft initially penned by Christina Hodson (Shut In).

Geoff Johns and Jon Berg will produce, working under DC Entertainment, alongside Ayer. Robbie is also acting as executive producer. At the moment, the film has no current release date.