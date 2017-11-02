Viewers are in fear that Bethany Platt may have left Coronation Street for good.

Lucy Fallon's soap character – who went through hell and back earlier this year with the sex ring storyline – recently flew to Milan with her mother Sarah Platt, her mum's boyfriend Gary Windass and her brother Harry. This came shortly after her abuser Nathan Curtis and his criminal friends were found guilty of raping her.

Wednesday night's (1 November) episode of Corrie revealed that Sarah had received a call from her daughter stating that she was going to reside in Italy for good with her great uncle Stephen.

Though mum Sarah was visibly upset on hearing the news, it was Craig Tinker who took it hardest – since he is in love with Bethany.

Corrie bosses haven't confirmed if this is really Ms Fallon saying goodbye to her time in Weatherfield after a particularly headline-grabbing year of storylines that have touched the nation's hearts.

One viewer jumped to conclusions by tweeting: "So Lucy fallon has left".

While someone else said: "Hang on so has @lufallon left @itvcorrie then???? I hope not Bethany was one of my favourite characters #Corrie".

A third added: "@itvcorrie thats not possible Bethany had better come home back to coronation street I am sure Luce will be back ".

Fallon, 21, shot to fame by landing her first major role on Corrie as schoolgirl Bethany Platt and is currently dating Tom Leech, who she plans to get serious with.

She told OK! magazine last year: "We haven't actually got any solid plans at the moment, but we're looking to buy a place together next year.

"We're thinking of somewhere in Blackpool. Things are going really well and it's serious."

Coronation Street continues tomorrow night (3 November) at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.