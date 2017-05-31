Arturo Vidal has continued his charm offensive on Alexis Sanchez after reiterating his desire for the Arsenal star to join him at Bayern Munich in the summer.

Sanchez is one month away from entering the final year of his contract and is yet to give an indication whether he will remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond the summer. He recently revealed that he will hold talks at the end of the season, but has been constantly linked with moves away with a number of clubs interested.

Arsene Wenger is keen to hold onto Arsenal's player of the season and revealed that the Chilean wants to stay, but the manager will have a major decision on his hands should the Chile international not agree to sign a new deal. The north London club are said to be willing to break their wage structure and offer Sanchez a new £275,000-a-week ($351,697) contract.

The Gunners will be at the risk of losing him on a free transfer if they keep him for another year, and the club's long-term ambitions are likely to be questioned if they decide to cash-in on their top star. The lack of Champions League next season is one of the main drawbacks, as Sanchez is keen to play in Europe's elite club competition.

Chelsea and Manchester City in England are said to be interested in signing the former Barcelona forward, while Bayern Munich are said to be keen to lure him to the Bundesliga. Sanchez's compatriot Vidal, who plays for the German club, had already confirmed their interest earlier in the month and he has again revealed a conversation where he urged Sanchez to consider playing for one of the top clubs in Europe referring to his employers.

"I told him it was the opportunity for him to be in a big team. If he wants to compare with the best, he has to go to the best team," Vidal told reporters in Chile, as quoted by the Daily Mail.