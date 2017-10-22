Jimmy Kimmel took to social media on Saturday (22 October) to give an update on the health of his baby boy, who underwent a successful open heart surgery at Children's Hospital Los Angeles just three days after his birth in April.

Taking to Twitter, the talk show host posted a sweet photo of his six-month-old son William Billy Kimmel smiling in a car seat with a toy giraffe and wrote, "Young Billy is 6 months old today. He's healthy, happy & we're very grateful for your prayers, wishes & support of @ChildrensLA and children's hospitals in your area."

The child seems to be doing well as just last month he attended his first Hollywood bash with his parents, Kimmel and Molly McNearey, and his three-year-old sister, Jane. The late night host and his son were spotted posing on the red carpet for the LA Loves Alex's Lemonade charity event at UCLA.

Kimmel first talked about his son's health scare in May. He had said that just hours after his son's birth doctors noticed that his baby boy was born with a heart disease.

"On Monday morning, Dr Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart. He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn't even begin to explain," Jimmy had said about the life-saving surgery while holding back tears.

"He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life."

Kimmel has not said whether his son has undergone a second surgery as previously he had mentioned that his newborn "has to have two more" surgeries for the condition.