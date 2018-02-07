Hilary Duff is returning to the big screen to play the lead character in an upcoming psychological horror film The Haunting of Sharon Tate, based on the life of Tate who was brutally stabbed to death in August 1969.

The Younger star shared her first look as Tate on social media and fans are shocked at the actress' dramatic transformation for the role. Duff shared a photo of herself in an elaborate 1960s blonde hairdo, complete with long eyelashes and smokey eyes and Instagram fans are freaking out at the "uncanny resemblance".

"Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie. She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor," Duff wrote in the caption. The post, which has received 320,836 likes is freaking fans out, as many rushed to comment about the "stunning resemblance".

One user commented, "You look amazing and the resemblance is crazy! Can't what to see the movie," another said, "Uncanny resemblance, wow!"

"Omg you look just like her. Very beautiful," wrote a social media user in the comments section, while another user asked, "When can we get details on this film? She was stunning and so are you."

Tate, the wife of director Roman Polanski was eight months pregnant when she was tortured and murdered at the age of 26, by members of Charles Manson's cult. She yelled out at the time, "Please don't kill me. I just want to have my baby" before being horrifically tortured and then slaughtered, stabbed 16 times.

The killers used her blood to write "PIG" on the outside door of her house in the Hollywood Hills. Duff will star alongside model-actress Lydia Hearst and Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, the latter of whom will play one of Tate's ex-boyfriend.

According to Deadline, the film, written and directed by Daniel Farrands, takes a look at the last days leading up to Tate's murder from her point of view. The plot is reportedly inspired by an actual quote said by Tate herself in an interview published a year before her death.

In the interview, Tate revealed about having dreams about ghosts haunting her house and foreseeing her own death at the hands of a satanic cult.