Matt Damon and Julianne Moore in a recent interview spoke about filming sex scenes in the American crime comedy film, Suburbicon.

Damon told Entertainment Tonight, "We had a good ping pong scene together. That was not dull at all. I actually bruised myself. Like, we realized the way the shot was, it looked like I was hitting her if I hit myself. And so I really let myself have it. I was spanking myself."

Co-star Moore confirmed The Martian actor's explanation, saying that Damon would hit, while she would "yell." Later the 47-year-old actor also joked saying that he likes it though.

"I like it rough. I didn't realize how rough I like it. Then I got home and I was like, 'Wow.' I had one cheek that was completely discoloured. Thank God I wasn't hitting Julianne..." Damon revealed to ET.

Moore added, "The things you discover about yourself while acting, you know?" Damon later chimed in explained that he and his wife Luciana Barroso, actually have a ping pong table at home, which leads to plenty of jokes about what happens on set.

He recalled, "She was laughing. When she saw my butt, my cheek, she was alarmed. And then I obviously looked and I'm like, 'Oh, God. Oh God. Oh, that's from -- that was just from work, honey.'"

The George Clooney-directed movie is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns -- the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (played by Damon) must navigate the town's dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence.

The movie is set for release worldwide on 27 October 2017, after it screened at the 74th Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2017.