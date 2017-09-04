Jesy Nelson, who is never shy about flaunting her figure, has once again, set temperatures soaring with a jaw-dropping snap that she posted on social media.

Wearing a cleavage-baring black top held together by thick metal chains, the Little Mix star is seen staring at the camera with her locks partly covering her face. While posing for the camera, Perrie Edwards' bandmate, Nelson, also reveals some of her tattoos on her left arm.

"This hair @easilockshair @aaroncarlohair," the songstress wrote alongside the snap she shared with her 3.2 million fans on Instagram.

Fans have been bombarding the post with comments, with many complimenting the 26-year-old singer for having an "incredibly beautiful" body.

"Insanely beautiful! " a fan commented.

Another fan added, "Why are you this pretty. I adore you my queen."

Fans have also praised Nelson for being an inspiration to them.

"Love youuuu babygirl✨ thanks for everything and for being the best idol ever. You're the most beautiful creature in this world," a fan said.

Another added, "I love you my babe, thank you for having like my pic today, you made my life since you noticed me this year. I hope you love me too."

There were others who were fascinated with the singer's luscious locks.

"I love your hair jessy it is like a pinkish color," a fan said and another added, "This is so beautiful, and slay till your hair turn gray . just slay I'm speechless of the 'slayingness'."

Nelson recently set hearts racing with a racy picture, which shows her flashing a sultry pout while resting on her hips in a white bikini.

"Happy place," she wrote as she was vacationing on an undisclosed location at the time.