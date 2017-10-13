No place for bullies! After facing a slew of offensive remarks and comments over her body-weight, plus-size model Tess Holliday is coming down hard on online trolls. Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old model did not hold back from blasting the body-shamers, while also sharing a snapshot of their online villainy.

"People assume I don't work out because I don't feel the need to post it all over the gram, & the reason why? Because it's no one's business what I do with my body," the brunette beauty curtly stated via an Instagram post on Friday (13 October).

She continued, "It's not my place to tell others to work out either. My mother is partially paralyzed & would love to move her body in the ways I did in my previous post, but unfortunately that's not a reality for her & so many other people. When you start to truly love yourself, you take care of your body the way YOU see fit. Live & let live y'all."

"Lastly, when I post about working out, then all of a sudden y'all got jokes, everyone is a doctor & trainer. Y'all just can't handle seeing someone in a plus size body that isn't deemed desirable by societies standards THRIVING & it kills y'all," the Holliday added referring to the rude and vulgar comments posted on her social media uploads – a snap of which she shared with her fans.

Holliday even added a suggestive hashtag in her post – F**k Your Beauty Standards – for good measure.

While there's no instant end to the online trolls, many users rushed to the defence of the mother-of-two, following her latest outburst.

"You don't even have to acknowledge these people. You know who you are and what u do. That's why your fans appreciate u," a fan wrote.

Another appreciated Holliday for bringing up the recurring issue on social media, writing, "I'm glad that you brought this up. Believe me I've had my fair share of idiots who have said to me 'why don't you go to the gym and get some exercise?' I said 'How do you know I don't?'"

And it looks like the plus-size beauty won't be disappointing her fans either, as she continues to share saucy uploads promoting body-positivity.