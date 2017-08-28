Just hours after Katie Price announced that she's divorcing her third husband over an alleged affair with the nanny, Kiran Hayler posted some cozy snaps calling the Loose Women star his "wifey". While the video might have got some fans thinking that Price is rethinking the divorce, that's apparently not the case.

Taking to Twitter, the English model set the record straight and urged to her two million plus followers that her soon-to-be ex was faking the intimate posts from the boxing night.

"My heart is broken," the 39-year-old former glamour shared in a tweet, adding, "Kieran's video is fake to make it look like I'm not serious! my story in @TheSunday_Sun is totally TRUE ..it's over."

This comes after Price revealed to The Sun on Sunday that she and the former stripper are headed towards a divorce. Speaking about her heartbreak, the mother-of-five further dished to the newspaper how her husband cheated on her with their children's nanny, Nikki Brown.

"Kieran told me they were f*****g all over my house for a year. They had sex everywhere except in our bedroom, they even did it in the kids' bathroom," Price said. "I was absolutely gutted and I was crying and going mad, like a lunatic. I can remember shouting over and over that if I went off and hurt myself it would be his fault."

As it turns out, it wasn't just Hayler, who faced the brunt of her anger after the alleged affair came into limelight, but their household staff as well.

"When I asked her if she was suggesting he had raped her she said it wasn't like that. If someone forced you to have sex, why would you carry on for a year?" Katie explains. "He's a monster, a predator and he got her in to bed just like the others."

However, the Instagram videos shared by Hayler following the divorce announcement have sparked a buzz. Although the couple had a night-in to keep their split amicable, snaps from the night, as per Price, don't have any impact on their separation.