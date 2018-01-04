Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine for its February 2018 issue and also opened up about her experience with racism and prejudice.

In the powerful cover photo, Hudson wore a vest top with a plunging neckline, a studded leather skirt and a blazer, and is seen giving a fierce look into the camera. In another snap, the Grammy winner is dressed in a black and white monochrome dress with fringed bottom and sheer white top.

In a candid interview with the magazine, the Empire actress said that despite "defying all the odds by being African-American, living in a wealthy neighbourhood and being a working mum", her success is still "foreign to people".

Hudson told Cosmopolitan, "There have been several situations where I get on a plane and (the air steward) assumes that I'm (meant to be) in the back of the plane.

"That happens a lot. I'm like, 'No, my seat is up there [in first class], thank you.'" The Voice star shared many other examples of prejudgement over her race. "People also assume that my home belongs to my white driver Charles. One time, I was having something moved into my house and they wanted to know where to put it.

"I said, 'There.' [The removal man] just stood there. When Charles came in, he asked him, 'So where would you like these things?' Charles said, 'She said she wanted it right there. You're talking to the wrong person'," she continued.

Revealing what she has to face as an African-American, she added, "Stuff like this happens in your own home! I defy all the odds being African-American, living in a wealthy neighbourhood and being a working mom. It's too many foreign things in one person! It's so ignorant. Race is just one of them. I face them all."

The 36-year-old star also admitted that her life completely "flipped" the day she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in the 2006 movie Dreamgirls. "I had never even watched the Oscars, never mind been to the Oscars. All I wanted to do on set was get my lines right and keep the people who hired me satisfied. My life was flipped upside down.

"I went from being driven in my momma's car to being flown around the world in private jets. I had just dreamed of being a singer and suddenly, I was an actress nominated for an Academy Award. Then to actually win the Oscar... What?"

Talking about being one of the hardest working women in show business, Hudson said, "I am a businesswoman. In this industry, you need to have just as much business sense as talent to be able to exist. Not everyone gets that. Fortunately, I do. I'm so grateful for that, along with having the talent to be able to do it..."