Jennifer Lawrence has revealed the "humiliating" and "degrading" moment a female film producer tried to body-shame her into losing weight.

Speaking at Elle's Women in Hollywood event − where she was one of eight honourees − the 27-year-old Oscar winner divulged some of the appalling treatment women in the movie industry are often forced to endure in order to climb the ranks.

Lawrence − whose first film role was in the 2008 drama Garden Party −said that early in her career she was asked by a female producer to crash diet.

"When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks," the Hunger Games starlet said.

Recalling the traumatic experience of a taking part in a nude line-up with five women who were thinner than her, she said: "We are stood side-by-side with only tape covering our privates. After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet."

Lawrence said that when she naively complained to a male producer about the weight loss demands, the conversation quickly turned sexual. Recalling his response, she said: "He said he didn't know why everyone thought I was so fat, he thought I was 'perfectly f***able'. I let myself be treated a certain way because I felt I had to for my career."

The Mother! star also stated that "it is so fundamental to the female experience to be mistreated" and that she is still learning about how to speak out against the sexual innuendo, and harassment that is rife in Tinseltown. She now knows she doesn't have to smile when a man makes her feels uncomfortable.

Fighting back tears, she added: "In a perfect world, every human being should have the power to be treated with respect because they're human."

Lawrence's rousing speech comes after she publicly condemned shamed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been hit with allegations of sexual harassment and assault by more than 30 women including Rose McGowan, Cara Delevinge, Kate Beckinsale and Gwyneth Paltrow. While he has apologised for his past inappropriate behaviour, he denies allegations of non-consensual sexual activity.

"I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein's behaviour," Lawrence told Variety. "This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting."