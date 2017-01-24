John Cena has picked the NFL team, who he feels will win this year's Super Bowl 51. The mega event will air from the NRG stadium in Houston, Texas on 5 February. The WWE superstar said that his home state team, New England Patriots, would lift the 2017 title.

"I gravitate towards New England. I like the fact that year after year, no matter what adversity they face, they always do well. And everyone hates that," 39-year-old was quoted as saying by TMZ. The New England Patriots will be taking on the Atlanta Falcons at the event.

Cena, who recently made his WWE return following a long hiatus from wrestling, also compared himself to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

"So, I'm drawn to that... I run kind of like a parallel life with Tom Brady," he said.

The wrestler-turned-actor also expressed why he thinks he and Brady are similar.

"Tom Brady can become the most successful QB by winning his 5th Super Bowl and maybe I can win a 16th championship," he noted.

Cena is set to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Heavyweight Championship in a bid to tie with WWE Hall of Famer Ric "Nature Boy" Flair's record of 16 Championship at the Royal Rumble, which takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on 29 January.

According to reports, the WWE could change Cena's role at Royal Rumble despite the WWE Universe speculating a win for Roman Reigns and John Cena in their respective fights.

According to reports, Reigns could win the Universal Championship at Fastlane, while Cena may not be crowned the new heavyweight champion at Royal Rumble.

That said, reports have also claimed that Vince McMahon could somehow place Cena in the Royal Rumble Battle Royal and surprise the fans by letting the wrestler win the 30-man-over-the-top elimination match.