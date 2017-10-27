Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly urged his players to bounce back from their defeat to Hudderfield Town and beat Tottenham Hotspur when the north London club visit Old Trafford on Saturday (28 October).

The Red Devils suffered their first defeat of the season in all competitions when they lost 2-1 to David Wagner's side at the John Smith's Stadium. Goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre in the first-half helped the Terriers to an upset win over the 20-time English champions.

Mourinho was unhappy with his side's performance and questioned the players' attitude in his post-match press conference after the defeat. According to the Daily Mail, the Portuguese tactician lambasted his men in the away dressing room at Huddersfield.

The former Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager also berated his players in the training ground on Monday, 48 hours after the defeat.

According to the report, the 54-year-old coach questioned the players' hunger to win.

Now, he wants them to show a reaction when Mauricio Pochettino's men make a trip to Manchester for the weekend league tie.

"He lost it. He shouted at the players that it wasn't good enough, and told them there's an expectation to win at United. He wanted a response out of them," a source was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

After the Huddersfield defeat, however, the United managed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Swansea City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at the Liberty Stadium. The holders will face Bristol City in the quarter-final of the competition.

Despite beating the Welsh club in the cup competition, Mourinho wants his side to show a reaction when Tottenham come to Old Trafford on Saturday.

He has also received a massive injury boost as Ander Herrera, Marcus Rashford, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have all returned to training.

Herrera and the 19-year-old England international picked up knocks in their win over Swansea. There were a few concerns over their involvement, but that has been played down as they took part in a full training session.

Jones has made himself available, despite picking up an injury against Huddersfield. Bailly was sidelined since the last international break and is ready to make a comeback for the clash against Spurs.