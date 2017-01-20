Marvel's upcoming blockbuster movie, Avengers: Infinity War is currently filming and actor Josh Brolin has teased the first look as movie's main villain Thanos via a social media post.

Brolin shared a side-by-side photo of himself and the mad titan on Instagram, as he prepares to bring the villain back to life for Avengers 3. The image is captioned as "Next." Brolin played Thanos in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Age of Ultron and will reprise his character for Avengers 3 and 4.

Brolin also spoke to Digital Spy about the script of Infinity Wars and teased an "amazing story". He said, "I literally can't say one word about it, but it's an incredible story. There's no script yet. But I do know the story inside and out and it's an amazing story."

The Thanos actor went on to reveal that he was blown away by the plot and explained, "I sat at a table and listened to the story and was completely and utterly blown away. I was told it by all the people involved. It was a large table, I'll put it that way!"

Director Anthony Russo in an interview with Independent admitted that Infinity War is a culmination of everything that's happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He said, "Without getting too specific with the surprises that the movies hold, we very much think of these [next two Avengers films] as a culmination of everything that's happened in the MCU.

Russo continued, "And in some respects, they're going to be the end of some things and the beginnings of certain things. And there's a big catharsis that happens in these movies in terms of what the MCU is and how it is formed."

Avengers: Infinity War is set for release on 4 May 2018.