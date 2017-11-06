Kate Upton and Justin Verlander tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at Castiglion Del Bosco resort in the Province of Siena in Tuscany in Italy on Saturday (4 October).

An eye eyewitness told E! News that the wedding ceremony was held at an old medieval church at the top of a hill amidst ancient ruins and overlooking the serene Montalcino town.

Speaking about her wedding dress, Upton previously revealed that she will be rocking a sexy gown when she exchanges vows with Verlander.

"I think that I always like to add a little flair of sexuality to any outfit I'm wearing (and) my grandparents get Sports Illustrated... they've seen it," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Photos obtained by Daily Mail show the model dressed in a white gown with lace sleeves and a veil, while the Houston Astros pitcher is seen in a dark tux with white shirt and a bow tie. Another picture shows Upton, 25, smiling at her 34-year-old husband, with a bouquet of flowers in her left hand and a glass of champagne in the other.

The couple got married just days after Houston Astros won the 2017 World Series.

Just weeks before, Upton took to Instagram to share photos from her bachelorette party.

"No better place to relax, rejuvenate and celebrate @ThePlazaHotel," she wrote alongside a snap of herself with her and closest pals.

Upton revealed she was engaged to Verlander earlier in May.

"I'm really excited, he asked me right before season started so we've been keeping it on the down low for quite a while," she told E! News. "So I'm excited to finally be able to share it with the world!"

Upton and Verlander tied the knot after dating for over three years.